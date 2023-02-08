Central Texas weather: Rainy morning with a sunny, windy afternoon

A tale of two days coming up... rainy and stormy in the morning and then sunny, drier and windy for the afternoon.

Brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail are possible with some of the storms.

A FOX 7 viewer sent us this photo of hail in Kingsland. (Gabrianna Cedeno)

After the upper low ejects out of Texas, the skies clear up and it turns breezy ending the streak of 70s.

Just like that it is cooler than average again with highs in the upper 50s and near 60.

Umbrella and jacket needed today. Looks gorgeous tomorrow and then cold and windy on Friday with the next cold front coming to town.