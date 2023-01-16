Expand / Collapse search

Central Texas Weather: Warm Monday with two chances of rain this week

Central Texas Weather: 80s today with a couple of chances of rain this week

We're getting a preview of spring for the next couple of days before the temperatures fall again. Zack Shields has details, plus a couple of chances of rain in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The warming trend continues on this MLK Day.

The southerly breeze won't be as strong but it will pump in more moisture and warmth.

Highs nearing record territory with the sunshine making a comeback after lunch.

All eyes on the next Pacific system. It will bring back the strong winds tomorrow and then possibly turn on the rain on Wednesday followed by a cooling trend.

We will break down the forecast for the week ahead coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

