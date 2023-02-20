The warming trend marches on for Presidents' Day.

More sunshine, gusty winds and warmer temperatures are on the weather menu today.

If you have the day off, you are in luck with nice outdoor weather – highs are heading for the low 80s.

This is just the beginning of the warm spell. The strong southerly wind will force highs 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average for much of the week.

Spring is in the air in advance of the next Western Low. It will finally pivot more into the Plains by the middle of the week.

