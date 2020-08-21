Marco weakens to tropical depression; Laura expected to become hurricane

article

Marco has weakened to a tropical depression, moving 40 miles west of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The tropical depression, which made landfall as a tropical storm around 6 p.m. Monday, has maximum sustained winds at 35 mph. Heavy rain is still possible along the central Gulf Coast.

Meanwhile, hurricane, tropical storm, and storm surge Watches were issued for parts of southeast Texas as Tropical Storms Laura churns toward the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is expected to become a hurricane overnight.

Tropical Storm Marco strengthened into a hurricane Sunday morning, but later weakened to a tropical storm. According to the National Hurricane Center, Marco is expected to turn westward and become a tropical depression Monday night.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight. According to the NHC, Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by early Tuesday. The current forecast shows Laura making landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a hurricane.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

As of the 10 p.m. Monday update, the center of Tropical Storm Laura is located about 80 miles northeast of the western tip of Cuba.

Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next day or so. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight.

Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected when the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by late Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast on Wednesday, and Laura could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

- San Luis Pass Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Port Bolivar Texas to west of Morgan City Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

- Florida Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West

- Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- South of Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass Texas

- Morgan City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

As of the 10 p.m. update, Marco has downgraded to a tropical depression roughly 40 miles west of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The depression is moving toward the west near 9 mph.

Marco is forecast to continue moving westward near the coast of Louisiana for the next day or so.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The NHC says additionally weakening is expected, and Marco is forecast to become a remnant low on Tuesday. The system is then forecast to dissipate by early Wednesday.

On Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urged the public to take several precautionary steps ahead of the the storm. People should stock their homes with non-perishable food items just in case there is a loss of power.

Turner and Hidalgo expressed that Tropical Storm Laura "isn't Harvey", but the storm could have a lasting effect for some if they don't take the proper precaution.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a state disaster declaration ahead of the landfall of the two tropical systems moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Abbott has also requested an Emergency Declaration from President Trump and FEMA for Public Assistance Category B (Emergency Protective Measures), Direct Federal Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation statewide.

The following counties are a part of the state disaster declaration: Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy.

If both Marco and Laura were both upgraded to hurricanes, it would have been the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time since the start of record-keeping in 1851.

Forecasters predicted a historically active season this year, and so far, that has proven accurate. Of the 12 named storms so far this season, nine were the earliest use of that letter-name ever, the latest being 'Laura.'

Should all of the alphabetical names get used up, the National Hurricane Center will begin using the Greek alphabet to name storms. That's only happened once before, during the record-breaking season of 2005 -- remembered most for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

