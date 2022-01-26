Nor'easter 'bomb cyclone' to bring heavy snow, high winds, coastal flooding to East Coast this weekend

A powerful nor'easter is expected to develop off the East Coast by this weekend, placing a large portion of the Northeast at risk of heavy snow, high winds and coastal flooding beginning Friday night.

Before the storm's arrival, another blast of arctic air will surge into the Northeast on Friday in the wake of a cold front. An intensifying low-pressure system will then track near or off the East Coast late Friday through Saturday in response to an upper-level jet stream disturbance punching out of Canada and into the eastern U.S.

The cold air will team up with that strengthening area of low pressure to fuel a potentially high-impact winter storm for parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England.

This nor'easter is likely to intensify into a "bomb cyclone," a term used to describe a low-pressure system that undergoes "bombogenesis" – defined as a rapid pressure drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less – indicative of a very intense storm.

Since we are still a few days away, the exact track of the bomb cyclone remains uncertain, and that will be key in determining which locations will see the heaviest snow, the strongest winds and the worst coastal flooding.

It's becoming increasingly likely that New England will take the brunt of the storm. However, areas along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington might still see significant impacts from snow and wind, especially if low pressure tracks closer to the mid-Atlantic coast.

Here is our current day-by-day outlook, but keep in mind that forecast changes – possibly significant ones – can be expected in the days ahead.

Nor'easter timing

Friday

Snow showers associated with the cold front will begin to spread into portions of the Appalachians on Friday morning and the mid-Atlantic states Friday afternoon.

Daytime snow amounts should remain light, but road surfaces are very cold, so salt and brine solutions might not be as effective as usual. That means roads could become slippery, so use caution when driving.

Farther south, rain showers will develop along the Southeast coast as the low-pressure system begins to organize offshore.

Friday night

The nor'easter will start intensifying Friday night as it moves northward off the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

As it does so, snow will develop from south to north along the mid-Atlantic coast, eventually reaching southern New England later Friday night.

Winds will begin to pick up along the Eastern Seaboard, causing high surf to build as well.

In the Southeast, a period of rain changing to snow is possible as far south as the Carolinas, where snow and ice snarled travel last weekend .

Saturday-Saturday night

The worst of the storm will occur Saturday as the bomb cyclone reaches its peak intensity near or off the New England coast.

Heavy snow, high winds and coastal flooding are expected from New England to portions of the coastal mid-Atlantic.

The exact track of the low-pressure system in relation to the coastline will determine how wide-reaching the storm's impacts will be.

An eastern track would focus the heaviest snow and strongest winds over New England. A more western track would bring heavy snow and high winds to not only New England, but also farther south and west along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, possibly as far south as eastern North Carolina.

Regardless of the eastern or western track, a large portion of the Northeast coast could face a significant threat of coastal flooding, high surf and beach erosion. Astronomical tides will already be running high this weekend as we approach a new moon, which will only make these threats worse.

The Saturday morning and evening high tides pose the greatest concern from New Jersey to Maine. Times of high tide in select cities are provided in the graphic below.

The highest winds will impact areas along the Northeast coastline, where gusts could be strong enough to knock out power.

Significant blowing and drifting snow is also possible, which could lead to poor visibility and possibly even blizzard conditions in some areas. New England has the highest risk of achieving official blizzard criteria .

Sunday

Some lingering snow is possible in Maine to start the day, but the low-pressure system will exit into the Canadian Maritimes on Sunday, bringing an end to the snowfall for the rest of the Northeast.

However, bitterly cold temperatures will remain in place across the region for cleanup after the storm.

How much snow?

Given the uncertainty in the nor'easter's track, it's still too soon to provide a forecast for snow totals. But the latest computer forecast model trends suggest the heaviest snow will target New England from Friday night through Saturday.

A more western track is still possible, however, and that would bring heavier snow south and westward along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington – in addition to New England.

Meteorologists at FOX Weather will continue to analyze the latest computer models and provide a snowfall prediction when the forecast details become clearer over the next day or so.

The one thing we know for sure is that a strong low-pressure system will be spinning somewhere near or off the New England coast by Saturday, producing heavy snow over some portion of the Northeast.

Exactly which locations could pick up over a foot of snow will come into focus soon.

