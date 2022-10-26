Expand / Collapse search

Report: EF-1 tornado hit Jarrell with 100 mph winds

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Jarrell
JARRELL, Texas - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Jarrell late Monday night.

According to the NWS, the survey indicated a tornado touched down west of I-35, just west of CR 234 and north of CR 239

The tornado was on the ground for about four miles, from 8:46-8:53 p.m., and peaked at 100 mph winds.

The tornado moved southeast producing EF-0 damage to mainly trees. A barn and a two-story home that was still under construction near CR 310 and CR 237 were both damaged by the tornado.

Once the tornado crossed I-35 south of CR 314 and north of Ronald Reagan Blvd., it strengthened. A semi-trailer was flipped on I-35 and the driver sustained minor injuries.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Several power poles were brought down and roofs of homes sustained damage as the tornado continued east.

Residents in Jarrell are now cleaning up the damage. This is the third tornado to hit the area in the last seven months.