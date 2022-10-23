Severe storm risk with main threat strong winds

Today will be another windy day with gusts around 30 mph as we warm up to near 90 under partly cloudy skies.

There is a level 2 risk for severe storms tomorrow with the main threat being strong winds. There is also the potential for hail, a low-end risk of tornadoes, and flash flooding.

Please stay weather aware and have a safe place in mind.

The first round of wet weather will be early in the morning, but the risk for severe weather increases as we move into the evening-night.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.