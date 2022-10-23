Severe storm risk with main threat strong winds
AUSTIN, Texas - Today will be another windy day with gusts around 30 mph as we warm up to near 90 under partly cloudy skies.
There is a level 2 risk for severe storms tomorrow with the main threat being strong winds. There is also the potential for hail, a low-end risk of tornadoes, and flash flooding.
Please stay weather aware and have a safe place in mind.
The first round of wet weather will be early in the morning, but the risk for severe weather increases as we move into the evening-night.
