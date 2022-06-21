Summer officially begins with more sun and triple digit temperatures

Summer officially began this morning at 4:14 a.m. and we will celebrate the new season with more sunshine as the triple-digit streak rolls on.

It is feeling more like the middle of Summer with a high of 103 but falling just short of record levels. There is enough moisture in place to make it feel even hotter with feels like temps reaching 102 - 106 for several hours this afternoon.

Yesterday, Texas had an energy demand record and could challenge the record today.

Please conserve energy during the hottest time of the day.

There is an outside chance of a sea breeze shower lasting long enough to reach our eastern counties by late in the day.

Zack Shields says don't get too excited about our rain chances the next few days. The showers will be very isolated and won't last too long.

No turning back now as we head into the hot and dry season.

