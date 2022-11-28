Warm start to the week, another cold front coming

Clear and sunny today with temperatures in the low 70s.

Clouds increase late tonight along with some strong south winds. Those winds will push much more moisture into the area making for a humid day Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday rise quickly through the 70s and into the low 80s for many. Mid 80s are possible in the Hill Country.

Tuesday night a cold front is on the way. No rain is expected but an abrupt wind shift and very strong north winds will accompany.

Temperatures Wednesday will only make it into the mid 50s despite clear skies. Some areas could see near-freezing temperatures Thursday morning.

Cold weather is brief though, as temperatures recover into the low 70s by the weekend. Clouds return with the warmer weather.

