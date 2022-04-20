Breezy conditions usher in warmer, more humid air

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says the Gulf breeze is back in the wake of a warm front ushering in warmer and more humid air for the rest of the week.

It'll be a cloudy and drizzly start to the day and then the weather will be mostly sunny and warm up in the mid to upper 80s.

Things will also be a bit breezy as wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected later today.

Expect this type of weather for the rest of the week as Zack says we will repeat this forecast all the way through the weekend. That's when a Pacific low will come into play, interacting with a slow-moving front to set the stage for some much-needed rain.

