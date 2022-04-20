Expand / Collapse search

Breezy conditions usher in warmer, more humid air

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Breezy conditions usher in warmer, more humid air

It's a cloudy and drizzly start to the day and then the sun will be out and it'll be windy. Zack Shields has all the details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says the Gulf breeze is back in the wake of a warm front ushering in warmer and more humid air for the rest of the week. 

It'll be a cloudy and drizzly start to the day and then the weather will be mostly sunny and warm up in the mid to upper 80s. 

Things will also be a bit breezy as wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected later today. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Expect this type of weather for the rest of the week as Zack says we will repeat this forecast all the way through the weekend. That's when a Pacific low will come into play, interacting with a slow-moving front to set the stage for some much-needed rain. 

Stay weather aware and track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms. 

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


 