Contest Rules - Next Level Chef Level Up Your Valentine's Day

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Only one (1) entry per email address per day during the Sweepstakes Period. The Sweepstakes begins at 8:00am on February 6, 2023 and will continue until 9:00pm on February 12, 2023. (The "Sweepstakes Period"). The Sponsor’s computer is the official time keeping device for this Sweepstakes. An individual, household, and/or immediate family member may win only one (1) time during this Sweepstakes Period

To enter go to www.fox7austin.com/Sweepstakess from 8:00 a.m. on February 6, 2023 through 9:00 p.m. on February 12, 2023, and click on the link to FOX 7’s "LEVEL UP YOUR VALENTINE’S DAY" Sweepstakes and follow all instructions to fully and completely complete the online entry. Only one entry per person per day. Late, incomplete and/or inaccurate entries will be deemed not entered for purposes of this Sweepstakes. Entries must be received no later than 9:00 p.m. on February 12, 2023.

Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winners or other Sweepstakes information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the Sweepstakes or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of KTBC’s Sweepstakes records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.