FOX 7 Austin

Expand / Collapse search

Top Stories

Local News

View More

National News

View More

Russia-Ukraine

View More

Good Day Austin

View More

Politics

View More

Sports

View More

What's on FOX

View More
'MasterChef: Back to Win' recap: A spicy, surprising double whammy

'MasterChef: Back to Win' recap: A spicy, surprising double whammy

Welcome back to “MasterChef” recaps for another other two-course culinary gauntlet (or another pair of back-to-back episodes, whichever you prefer). First, the top 10 chefs must make haute cuisine out of convenience-store food in “Gas Station Gourmet,” then they take a peppery page from a previous champion’s book in “Winners Mystery Box — Gerron Hurt.”

Money

View More

Unusual

View More