Music in the Morning: Dana Cooper
video

Dana Cooper performs the title song from his new CD, "I Can Face the Truth ". You can see Dana live at the Austin Acoustical Cafe on Saturday, April 9th.

Music in the Morning: Chris Berardo
video

Chris Berardo shares his video for his new single "Somewhere Blue" which was partially shot in Austin. You can catch him during SXSW on Friday night, March 18th at Saxon Pub.

Music in the Morning: Lake Travis Fiddlers
video

The Lake Travis Fiddlers from Lake Travis High School have a big show on March 5 at 7 p.m. You can get tickets at lthsorchestra.org and they're $15. All money goes to the Lake Travis High School orchestra.