Music in the Morning: Pat Green
Musician Pat Green performs his song "Carry On".
Music in the Morning: Dustbowl Revival
The group performs "Good Egg".
Music in the Morning: White Label Analog
The group debuts the video for their song "Let Me Be".
Music in the Morning; Chelsey Ann
Musician Chelsey Ann performs her song "Rhodi".
Music in the Morning: Dana Cooper
Dana Cooper performs the title song from his new CD, "I Can Face the Truth ". You can see Dana live at the Austin Acoustical Cafe on Saturday, April 9th.
Music in the Morning: Andrea Magee
Andrea Magee performs "Belfast Girl".
Music in the Morning: Lacy Brinson
Lacy Brinson performs "No Tear in My Beer".
Music in the Morning: The 502s
The group performs "Just a Little While".
Music in the Morning: Bobby G & The Drive
Bobby G & The Drive perform "Jump Blues".
Music in the Morning: Drew & Ellie Holcomb
Drew & Ellie Holcomb perform a song.
Music in the Morning: J Miller Band
The group performs "Howling at the Moon".
Music in the Morning: Stereo Jane
Stereo Jane performs "Amen".
Music in the Morning: Finn Matthews
Musician Finn Matthews performs "The One You Can't Forget".
Music in the Morning: Josh Fudge
Musician Josh Fudge performs "Feel Like" and is in town for SXSW where he's performing at Scoot Inn on March 16.
Music in the Morning: Wanderers
The Wanderers perform "Molly".
Music in the Morning: Sub-Radio
The group performs "Flashback" and talks about its shows during SXSW in Austin.
Music in the Morning: Jaxon
Jaxon performs his new song "Devil's in the Doghouse."
Music in the Morning: Chris Berardo
Chris Berardo shares his video for his new single "Somewhere Blue" which was partially shot in Austin. You can catch him during SXSW on Friday night, March 18th at Saxon Pub.
Music in the Morning: The Lathums
The Lathums performs "The Great Escape".
Music in the Morning: Lake Travis Fiddlers
The Lake Travis Fiddlers from Lake Travis High School have a big show on March 5 at 7 p.m. You can get tickets at lthsorchestra.org and they're $15. All money goes to the Lake Travis High School orchestra.