Increased risk of harmful algae on Lady Bird Lake during summer
2019's algae bloom was particularly harmful to dogs, whereas at least five dogs died after swimming in Lady Bird Lake, the city says.
Texas partners with Omnicare to provide COVID-19 testing for nursing home patients, staff
According to the state, the partnership will provide on-site same-day testing and results for both facility staff and their residents.
Campaign launched to grow Big Medium's Artists Relief Fund
Due to an overwhelming number of applicants, the people behind the Canopy art and office complex have pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations made by Sunday, July 12.
Secretary of the Army announces independent review of Fort Hood, military community
The Army says that it will hire four "highly qualified expert" civilian consultants that will form a panel and spend an estimated five to ten days at Fort Hood.
Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for Texas in response to COVID-19
Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Friday to extend the disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.
Food distribution at Grace Baptist Church in Bastrop County
The food pantry was the first major ministry for the church and it typically helps about 200 families per week.
Texas reports more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time
In addition to 105 new deaths on Thursday, Texas also reported a new high for hospitalizations for the 10th consecutive day and the rolling rate of positive tests inched closer to nearly 16% — the highest in the pandemic yet.
Early voting in Travis County ends July 10
Polling locations in Travis County have also changed due to COVID-19 concerns. Grocery stores and Austin Community College Campuses are not polling locations in this year's elections.
Texas wineries, vineyards push to reopen tasting rooms after second shutdown
Right now if you go to a winery and vineyard, all you can do is buy a bottle of wine and that’s it. You can no longer taste wine in the tasting room.
Man planning Trump rally at Selena statue faces legal action from late singer's family
The family's letter states the "infringing" event is an unauthorized use and commercial exploitation of Selena Quintanilla's name, image and likeness.
Austin-Travis County seeking Latinx community feedback on COVID-19 health equity action plan
APH, in partnership with the City of Austin’s Equity Office, the University of Texas Dell Medical School, and CommUnityCare, have developed a draft plan for comments from the public.
Congressional members demand independent review of Ft. Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s case
U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia signed a letter with 87 other congressional members in support of U.S Senator Kristen Gillibrand and Rep. Jackie Speier calling for an independent investigation by the Department of Defense into the circumstances surrounding Guillen's death including allegations of sexual harassment.
Household dog in Tarrant County tests positive for COVID-19 after owners contract virus
A household dog in Tarrant County has tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials confirmed.
Buda city facilities to conduct business virtually starting Monday due to rise in COVID-19 cases
The city says no walk-ins will be allowed and all business will be done by phone and computer until further notice.
Cedar Park mayor, councilmember file criminal complaint against former CPPD detective in Greg Kelley case
Van Arsdale says in a Facebook post that he and Guevara filed a complaint last night concerning Dailey possibly committing aggravated perjury, a third-degree felony, during a 2017 habeas hearing.
Round Rock police arrest suspect in Southeast Austin stabbing
A murder warrant was issued and he was taken into custody by Round Rock police Wednesday night.
Eanes ISD calls TEA guidelines for reopening schools "disappointing"
"While we intend to provide in-building instruction for any student selecting that option, TEA’s decision may have a significant effect on our ability to provide adequate staffing and manage class sizes, which eliminates any efforts to control social distancing," says the district.
Gov. Abbott suspends elective surgeries to expand hospital capacity in 11 trauma service areas
According to the governor's office, through proclamation, the governor can add or subtract from the list of counties included in his original executive order to address surges in hospitalizations that may occur in other parts of Texas.
Elective surgeries suspended in dozens more Texas counties to expand hospital capacity
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday suspending elective surgeries at hospitals in dozens more Texas counties.
Social distancing squares implemented at downtown Austin park
The squares were originally installed just prior to the 4th of July weekend, which saw the Barton Creek Greenbelt and all other park amenities closed.