Early voting in Travis County ends July 10

Early voting in Travis County ends July 10

Polling locations in Travis County have also changed due to COVID-19 concerns. Grocery stores and Austin Community College Campuses are not polling locations in this year's elections. 

Eanes ISD calls TEA guidelines for reopening schools "disappointing"

Eanes ISD calls TEA guidelines for reopening schools "disappointing"

"While we intend to provide in-building instruction for any student selecting that option, TEA’s decision may have a significant effect on our ability to provide adequate staffing and manage class sizes, which eliminates any efforts to control social distancing," says the district.