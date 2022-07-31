Keeping Score: Danzversity Hip Hop
In this latest Keeping Score, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe put their dancing skills to the test at Danzversity and even have a little hip hop dance competition.
Keeping Score: Texas Pumpkin Fest
It's the last weekend in Leander for the Texas Pumpkin Fest, and they have tons of games on top of literally tons of pumpkins. FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe checked it out to close out spooky season, and do their spooky grand finale for keeping score!
Keeping Score: Dart'em Up Austin
Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe head out to Austin's first indoor Foam Dart Sports Arena for the latest edition of Keeping Score.
Keeping Score: Barton Hill Farms Fall Festival
This week's Keeping Score has a distinctly fall flavor as Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe challenge each other at apple cannons, hoops, and yes, even the corn maze at Barton Hill Farms.
Keeping Score: Costume contest at Austin Pets Alive Thrift Shop
In their latest Keeping Score competition, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe get thrifty at Austin Pets Alive and attempt to put together the ultimate Halloween costume. Good Day Austin reporter Kelly Saberi even gets in on the fun as a guest judge.
Keeping Score: House of Torment
In their latest Keeping Score competition, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe face their fears at iconic Austin attraction House of Torment and see who gets scared the most.
Keeping Score: Game On!ATX
Have you ever wanted to live out your game show fantasy? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe did at Game On!ATX, which features "hot new takes on your favorite TV game shows," in their latest installment of Keeping Score.
Keeping Score: Stein Hoisting
In true Oktoberfest spirit, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe take on a stein hoisting challenge, a traditional Bavarian strength contest in which competitors hold a full one-liter beer stein in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground.
Keeping Score: Peter Pan Mini Golf
In this latest Keeping Score matchup, Good Day Austin's Adaleigh Rowe and Libbi Farrow hit the links at the iconic Austin destination Peter Pan Mini Golf, which has been around since 1948. Owner Margaret Dismukes Massad inherited the course from her father, who carved all the original characters, including the T-Rex and Peter Pan, that have been at the course since the 50s and 60s.
Keeping Score: Uncharted Adventures
In this latest Keeping Score segment, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe go head to head in a jelly ball airsoft competition and take some rage out on a couple of printers at Uncharted Adventures in Kyle, which features rage rooms, axe throwing, escape rooms, splatter paint, zombie airsoft and even the opportunity to smash a car.
Keeping Score: Central Texas Archery
Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe are back at again for this week's Keeping Score. The two try their luck at Central Texas Archery.
Keeping Score: Epic Fun
In this latest edition of Keeping Score, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe take on the high ropes course at Epic Fun in southwest Travis County, which also features axe throwing, laser tag, bumper cars, rock climbing, a play structure for kids, mini bowling and an arcade.
Keeping Score: Spare Time
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe celebrate National Bowling Day by going head to head at Spare Time in Pflugerville, which not only features bowling, but a full restaurant and bar, a two-story laser tag arena, a large game room, and a new axe throwing area.
Keeping Score: Axe Throwing
FOX 7 Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe head to Spare Time Austin to compete in axe throwing.
Keeping Score extras: Blazer Tag
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe didn't just put their laser tag skills to the test, they also went head to head in some of Blazer Tag's arcade games, including air hockey.
Keeping Score: Blazer Tag
In this Keeping Score segment, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe put their laser tag skills to the test at Blazer Tag, the largest laser tag arena in Texas, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.