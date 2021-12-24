Super Bowl recipes: Buffalo hummus
video

Super Bowl recipes: Buffalo hummus

If you're still trying to figure out what to make for your party, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some things you can make that'll be easy and a hit.

Taste of TNF recipe: Pittsburgh salad with grilled turkey

Taste of TNF recipe: Pittsburgh salad with grilled turkey

Even though it's a couple of weeks past Thanksgiving, Dr. BBQ says he’s wants to talk turkey. He's willing to bet you’ll gobble up what he’s grilling up for the Steelers-Vikings game on FOX’s Thursday Night Football.

Taste of TNF recipe: Barbecue brisket muffuletta sandwich

Taste of TNF recipe: Barbecue brisket muffuletta sandwich

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup features two teams from cities that are known for big flavors and big appetites – Dallas and New Orleans – so Dr. BBQ created a Texas-sized sandwich that's sure to be a big hit in the Big Easy.