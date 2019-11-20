Chase Elliott wins first NASCAR title
The new face of NASCAR circled Phoenix Raceway for a celebratory lap of his finest achievement. Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s most popular driver, was now a Cup champion, too.
Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56 following battle with colon cancer
John Andretti, a member of one of auto racing's most famous families and the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR's 600-mile race in North Carolina on the same day, has died. He was 56 and had spent the last three years battling colon cancer.
Jimmie Johnson, seven-time NASCAR champion, to retire after 2020 season
Johnson has spent his entire career with the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet operation, which he has called home since his premier series debut in 2001.