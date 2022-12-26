No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma 70-69 in Big 12 opener
The Texas Longhorns have now won 24 of the last 36 meetings against Oklahoma and has won the last three in a row.
No. 12 Washington holds off No. 21 Texas 27-20 in Alamo Bowl
Texas, which traveled 90 miles from Austin, saw its winning streak in San Antonio come to an end.
Texas Longhorns favored to win Alamo Bowl against Washington Huskies
The Alamo Bowl is set for Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. against the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies.
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Texas basketball coach Chris Beard's fiancée Randi Trew said she is "deeply saddened" by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her.
Freshman Morris excels for No. 7 Texas in 100-72 victory
No. 7 Texas is undefeated under acting head coach Rodney Terry, earning their third-straight win in Wednesday night's game against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Bijan Robinson foregoes senior season, declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson is opting out of the upcoming Alamo Bowl and foregoing his senior season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.
Carr helps No. 7 Texas beat Stanford 72-62 amid uncertainty
It was the second game for Texas since head coach Chris Beard was arrested and spent nearly 11 hours in jail on an alleged assault.
Eggleston MVP, Texas sweeps Louisville for volleyball title
Texas won by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24 to capture a third championship, the second for coach Jarrett Elliott. The Longhorns also won in 1988.
Texas advances past San Diego for 9th NCAA title appearance
Texas (27-1), in its 14th semifinal appearance, is going to the championship match for the ninth time in program history. The Longhorns will go for their fourth national championship on Saturday.
Bijan Robinson becomes Texas' 23rd unanimous All-American
Robinson is the 23rd Longhorn to earn unanimous honors. He is the fourth UT running back, joining Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell and James Saxton.
SAFE Alliance speaks on Chris Beard's alleged assault
"We urge anybody that may be experiencing domestic violence or even if they just have a question of what their experiencing is domestic violence that they can call our hotline at any time," says Stogner.
Texas men's basketball associate coach Rodney Terry is now acting head coach
Texas men's basketball associate coach Rodney Terry is now the acting head coach for the Longhorns following Chris Beard's suspension.
Chris Beard arrest: Victim told police 'he choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me'
An arrest affidavit reveals new details about the arrest of Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard on December 12.
Fans react to suspension of UT men’s basketball coach Chris Beard
The University of Texas said they have suspended Beard from his position as head coach and will withhold his pay until further notice. The University said they take matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously.
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard suspended without pay after arrest for alleged assault
Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was suspended without pay until further notice, the university said, following his recent arrest for assault.
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard posts $10K bond after arrest for alleged assault
University of Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.
Bishop’s 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43
The Longhorns kept up the pressure defensively, consistently forcing turnovers and fast-break points.
Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson wins 2022 Doak Walker Award
Texas Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson won the prestigious Doak Walker Award on Thursday.
Texas Volleyball heads to Elite 8 after win against Marquette
The Longhorns will now host No. 10 Ohio State in the Elite 8 on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m.
No. 17 Illinois rallies late, beats No. 2 Texas 85-78 in OT
Timmy Allen scored a season-high 21 points for Texas (6-1), which failed to open 7-0 for the first time since 2014-15.