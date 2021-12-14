New details released in search for missing Texas State student
More than a year after Jason Landry’s disappearance the sheriff’s office is making evidence public with FOX 7 Austin, hoping to generate new leads.
Officials have released never-before-seen video and audio as the search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry who was last seen in December 2020.
It's been one year since 21-year-old Jason Landry vanished on his drive home from school. His car crashed on a dirt road in Luling, his clothes, phone, and wallet were all left behind. FOX 7 Austin's Shannon Ryan has a look at the case.
Report: More Texas women killed by intimate partner in 2020 than any other year this decade
A new report by the Texas Council on Family Violence finds that in 2020, more women were killed in Texas by an intimate partner than any other year in the past decade.
Police continue search for murder suspect Raymond Salazar Jr.
Police believe Raymond Salazar Jr. fatally stabbed Adam ‘AJ’ Hilzer, 17, on Rawhide Loop, about a block from his father’s home in Round Rock.
CRIMEWATCH: Temple family still waiting for justice two years after mother killed in hit-and-run
Natalie Griffet, her infant daughter, young son and mother Elizabeth were driving back to Temple on I-35. They had just hit the outskirts of Jarrell when police say Aramis Guerra II rammed into the back of their car, reportedly going over 100 miles an hour.