Carr, tough defense push No. 6 Texas past Oklahoma St. 56-46
Texas bounced back from Tuesday’s 116-103 loss to Kansas State, despite shooting just 31.5% from the field against Oklahoma State.
Nowell scores 36 as K-State rolls over No. 6 Texas 116-103
The 116 points were the most Texas has permitted in a Big 12 game.
Domestic violence victims changing their stories is not uncommon, SAFE Alliance says
In the statement, Chris Beard's fiancé says she never intended for Beard to be arrested or prosecuted.
Chris Beard: Texas men's basketball head coach fired following domestic violence charge
Chris Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 for alleged assault, police said. He was later released after posting his $10,000 bond.
No. 6 Texas holds off Oklahoma 70-69 in Big 12 opener
The Texas Longhorns have now won 24 of the last 36 meetings against Oklahoma and has won the last three in a row.
Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her
In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Texas basketball coach Chris Beard's fiancée Randi Trew said she is "deeply saddened" by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her.
Freshman Morris excels for No. 7 Texas in 100-72 victory
No. 7 Texas is undefeated under acting head coach Rodney Terry, earning their third-straight win in Wednesday night's game against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Carr helps No. 7 Texas beat Stanford 72-62 amid uncertainty
It was the second game for Texas since head coach Chris Beard was arrested and spent nearly 11 hours in jail on an alleged assault.
SAFE Alliance speaks on Chris Beard's alleged assault
"We urge anybody that may be experiencing domestic violence or even if they just have a question of what their experiencing is domestic violence that they can call our hotline at any time," says Stogner.
Texas men's basketball associate coach Rodney Terry is now acting head coach
Texas men's basketball associate coach Rodney Terry is now the acting head coach for the Longhorns following Chris Beard's suspension.
Chris Beard arrest: Victim told police 'he choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me'
An arrest affidavit reveals new details about the arrest of Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard on December 12.
Fans react to suspension of UT men’s basketball coach Chris Beard
The University of Texas said they have suspended Beard from his position as head coach and will withhold his pay until further notice. The University said they take matters of interpersonal violence involving members of its community seriously.
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard suspended without pay after arrest for alleged assault
Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was suspended without pay until further notice, the university said, following his recent arrest for assault.
Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard posts $10K bond after arrest for alleged assault
University of Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation in the early morning hours of Dec. 12.
Bishop’s 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43
The Longhorns kept up the pressure defensively, consistently forcing turnovers and fast-break points.
No. 17 Illinois rallies late, beats No. 2 Texas 85-78 in OT
Timmy Allen scored a season-high 21 points for Texas (6-1), which failed to open 7-0 for the first time since 2014-15.
Carr scores 19, No. 2 Texas beats No. 7 Creighton 72-67
The matchup was part of the Big 12-Big East Battle and Texas earned its second win over a top-10 opponent in its new arena.
UT Men's Basketball team moves to No. 2 in latest AP Poll
The Horns moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls to No. 2 in the nation. UT is right behind Houston.
Three guards lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 victory over UTRGV
Texas induced 22 UTRGV turnovers, turning them into 28 points. The Vaqueros scored just six points off 11 Texas turnovers.
Jones debuts with 21 as No. 3 Texas stops Louisiana 68-45
Texas played for the first time in its $375 million Moody Center, where the Longhorn men won two games earlier in the week.