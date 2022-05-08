Did You Know?: Effect of Saharan dust on 2022 hurricane season
In this Did You Know?, FOX 7 meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe explains how the Saharan dust flowing into the gulf has been affecting the 2022 hurricane season so far and what to expect over the coming months.
Did You Know?: Effect of Saharan dust on 2022 hurricane season
FOX 7 meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe explains how the Saharan dust flowing into the gulf has been affecting the 2022 hurricane season so far and what to expect over the coming months.
Did you know?: What is the difference between hurricanes and tropical storms?
Residents living in coastal communities from Texas to Maine have yet to see the worst that Mother Nature will produce this hurricane season.
Did you know?: How can I keep my flowers fresh longer?
Fox 7 Austin's Adaleigh Rowe gives tips on how to keep your Mother's Day flowers fresh.