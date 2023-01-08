Texas: The Issue Is — Gov. Abbott on school choice vouchers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that one of his priorities this year is the concept of school choice. Part of the governor's idea is to establish education savings accounts, but public educators and even some rural Republicans have pushed back against the concept.

Texas: The Issue Is — Casino gambling in Texas
The effort to expand gambling in Texas is gaining traction under the Capitol dome. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan, and FOX 4 Dallas' Steven Dial discuss Koski's interview with former Texas governor Rick Perry about potential roadblocks and his thoughts on a new poll that shows the bills could pass.

Texas: The Issue Is — Interview with State Sen. Carol Alvarado
Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is again trying to make casino gambling possible in Texas, by offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. She sits down with FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan to discuss the issue.

Texas: The Issue Is — Casino gambling in Texas
Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.

Texas: The Issue Is — Gov. Abbott's legislative priorities
It's been well reported that the state of Texas has a record surplus and lawmakers have been focused on talking about giving that money back to taxpayers, specifically with property tax relief. But in his inaugural address, Governor Greg Abbott gave us a preview of some other priorities this session.

Texas: The Issue Is — Texas' $33 billion surplus
FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial and FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan sit down to discuss a recent interview with Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar and what the state will do with its $33 billion surplus as a new legislative session gets underway.