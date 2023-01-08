Texas: The Issue Is — Education savings accounts
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that one of his priorities this year is the concept of school choice. Part of the governor's idea is to establish education savings accounts, but public educators and even some rural Republicans have pushed back against the concept.
Governor Greg Abbott says Texas public schools will not lose funding if education savings accounts are established in the state.
US Sen John Cornyn (R-Texas) is shouldering what many see as the "Herculean" challenge of forging limited, bipartisan consensus as a means of easing the multifaceted border crisis plaguing Texas and the entire country.
The Lone Star State's Senior U.S. Senator is shouldering what many see as the "Herculean" challenge of forging limited, bipartisan consensus as a means of easing the multifaceted border crisis plaguing Texas and the entire country.
The effort to expand gambling in the Lone Star State appears to be gaining traction under the Capitol dome. Rudy Koski, Greg Groogan, and Steven Dial discuss.
Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is again trying to make casino gambling possible in Texas, by offering a proposal for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers, and entertainment venues. She sits down with FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan to discuss the issue.
The possibility of legalizing gambling in Texas has improved. State Senator Carol Alvarado speaks more on Texas rolling the dice on gambling and the effects it could have on the economy.
FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial and FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan discuss a recent interview with State Rep. Jared Patterson, and the push to both ban children from drag performances in Texas and require businesses that host them to change their classification to a sexually-oriented business.
State Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco) sits down with FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial to talk about his push to require Texas businesses that host drag shows change their classification to a sexually-oriented business.
Three North Texas Republicans are pushing to ban children from drag shows. Frisco Rep. Jared Patterson wants to go a step further, making businesses change their classification to a sexually oriented business.
FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski and FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan are breaking down Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's legislative priorities and talk about their feasibility this legislative session.
It's been well reported that the state of Texas has a record surplus and lawmakers have been focused on talking about giving that money back to taxpayers, specifically with property tax relief. But in his inaugural address, Governor Greg Abbott gave us a preview of some other priorities this session.
We know Texas has a record surplus and a lot of the focus has been on property tax relief, but in his inaugural address, Gov. Greg Abbott gave a preview of what other priorities he has for this legislative session.
FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial and FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan sit down to discuss a recent interview with Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar and what the state will do with its $33 billion surplus as a new legislative session gets underway.
The state continues to figure out what to do with the gigantic $33 billion budget surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar spoke with FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan to talk about this.
FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan, and FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial discuss a recent interview with newly elected US Rep Wesley Hunt and the US-Mexico border.