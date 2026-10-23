2 military pilots forced to eject from plane near Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas - Two pilots were forced to eject from their military plane in Central Texas, according to officials.
What we know:
The incident happened at an uncontrolled airfield near Seguin just before 6 p.m. Thursday, officials said.
Officials said the "controlled bailout" of the pilots assigned to the Air Force’s 12th Flying Training Wing followed a hard landing of the T-6A Texan II aircraft they were flying.
A T-6A Texan II waits for another T-6A to pass before taxing onto the runway Nov. 1, 2017, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Carranza / FOX Local)
What they're saying:
"After receiving unsafe landing gear indications, the pilots consulted with experts, who recommended the crew conduct a controlled bailout," officials said in a news release.
Officials said the pair were being evaluated by medical personnel.
What we don't know:
The pilots were not identified.
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Dig deeper:
The 12th Flying Training Wing, based at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, trains the next generation of aviators for the Air Force, according to the division’s website.
The T-6A Texan II is a single-engine, two-seat airplane that is used to train pilots for both the Air Force and Navy, according to the Air Force’s website.
The Source: Information in this story came from the 12th Flying Training Wing and the Air Force.