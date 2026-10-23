2 military pilots forced to eject from plane near Seguin

The Brief Two pilots were forced to eject from their military plane near Seguin on Thursday, according to officials. Officials said they had received indications that the aircraft’s landing gear was unsafe. The pilots were part of the Air Force’s 12th Flying Training Wing based at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.



Two pilots were forced to eject from their military plane in Central Texas, according to officials.

What we know:

The incident happened at an uncontrolled airfield near Seguin just before 6 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

Officials said the "controlled bailout" of the pilots assigned to the Air Force’s 12th Flying Training Wing followed a hard landing of the T-6A Texan II aircraft they were flying.

A T-6A Texan II waits for another T-6A to pass before taxing onto the runway Nov. 1, 2017, at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher Carranza / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"After receiving unsafe landing gear indications, the pilots consulted with experts, who recommended the crew conduct a controlled bailout," officials said in a news release.

Officials said the pair were being evaluated by medical personnel.

What we don't know:

The pilots were not identified.

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Dig deeper:

The 12th Flying Training Wing, based at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, trains the next generation of aviators for the Air Force, according to the division’s website.

The T-6A Texan II is a single-engine, two-seat airplane that is used to train pilots for both the Air Force and Navy, according to the Air Force’s website.