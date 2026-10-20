2022 San Antonio human smuggling event: Man sentenced to 30 years for role that killed 53 people

The Brief A Guatemalan man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2022 mass casualty incident in San Antonio that killed 53 migrants and injured 11 others According to court documents, investigators learned it was 90 degrees inside the semi-truck, without functioning A/C Several other defendants in the case have already received hefty prison sentences or are still awaiting sentencing



A Guatemalan man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a deadly human smuggling operation that left over 50 people dead.

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Deadly 2022 San Antonio human smuggling event

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on June 27, 2022, 53 migrants died inside a semi-truck trailer on Quintana Road in San Antonio. Eleven other migrants were injured.

Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Rigoberto Ramon Miranda-Orozco was personally responsible for the deaths of two migrants, and he was planning more smuggling trips weeks after learning about the deadly incident.

Photo depicting size of trailer. Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

According to court documents, Miranda-Orozco conspired with other human smugglers to plan the travel of multiple migrants from Guatemala through Mexico, and then to the U.S.

It was determined the semi-truck trailer had 64 migrants inside. Investigators also learned that it was 90 degrees inside, without functioning A/C in the semi-truck.

Photo of claw marks inside trailer. Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

A total of 48 migrants were dead at the scene, and five others later died at the hospital. Court documents said among the dead were six juveniles and at least one pregnant woman.

Miranda-Orozco admitted to arranging the transport from Guatamala and the U.S.

Timeline:

In August 2024, Miranda-Orozco was arrested in Guatemala and later extradited to the U.S.

He pleaded guilty on July 2, 2026, to the following:

Conspiracy to bring an alien into the United States resulting in death

Aiding and abetting bringing an alien into the United States, resulting in death

Aiding and abetting bringing an alien into the United States resulting in serious bodily injury

What they're saying:

"Alien smuggling organizations rely on people like Miranda-Orozco to facilitate their criminal conspiracies and put people on the dangerous path of illegally entering the United States," said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "By refusing to secure our borders, the Biden administration empowered human smugglers across the globe to take advantage of our country and break our laws for financial gain. These smugglers value profits over people, and their disregard of the risks or dangerous conditions in which they carry out their schemes too often result in tragic consequences like in this case with 53 people dead. Under President Trump, the Criminal Division and Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA) will sustain maximum pressure on these dangerous criminals to hold them accountable for preventable tragedies and protect our borders."

"Of the dozens of deceased aliens found in the tractor trailer in June 2022, 21 of those were from Guatemala — a country that Mirando-Orozco called home and a place where he thought he could hide from justice," said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. "He was wrong. Miranda-Orozco was personally responsible for smuggling two Guatemalans who died in that horrific tragedy, and thanks to our law enforcement efforts and our strong partnership with the Office of the Attorney General of Guatemala, he was found, extradited, and will now spend the rest of his life in a U.S. federal prison. To those who believe they can avoid accountability by cowering in a foreign country, Miranda-Orozco thought the same. Because of this Administration’s commitment to holding accountable all of those who support transnational criminal organizations, he now knows otherwise."

"This sentencing delivers a measure of accountability for a tragedy that claimed 53 lives and devastated multiple families," said Acting Executive Associate Director John A. Condon of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). "Miranda-Orozco and his co-conspirators treated human lives as cargo, knowingly placing vulnerable people in lethal conditions to advance their criminal enterprise. HSI worked relentlessly with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to identify his role in this horrific event, secure his extradition and bring him before a U.S. court. HSI will continue pursuing the transnational criminal networks that profit from human smuggling and threaten the safety and security of our communities."

What's next:

Several other defendants in the case have already received hefty prison sentences or are still awaiting sentencing.