61-year-old sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of child charges

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The Brief A 61-year-old man received a verdict of two life sentences He was convicted of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of children and indecency with a child Several victims came forward during the trial



A 61-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of several sexual abuse charges.

The backstory:

According to the Hays County Criminal District Attorney's Office, 61-year-old Josue Salinas Jr. was convicted of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of children and indecency with a child.

He then received a verdict of two life sentences.

Salinas is not eligible for parole on either life sentence.

Timeline:

In May 2021, Kyle police began an investigation in which a 4-year-old said Salinas sexually abused them.

While the investigation was going on, a 5-year-old said Salinas sexually abused them further. Salinas was arrested in August 2021 for those charges, but was released on bond.

In April 2025, the Travis County Sheriff's Office was investigating a separate incident when a 6-year-old said Salinas molested her around 2024.

In 2025, another victim came forward and said Salinas molested her in 2000 when she was 12 years old.

What they're saying:

The Hays County Criminal District Attorney's Office released this statement on the sentencing.

"I hope the bravery and resilience of these children in coming forward encourages other survivors of sexual abuse to speak up. Without their courage, this man would still be offending."