Air taxi in Texas: Archer Aviation unveils plans for Austin, Dallas, & Houston

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The Brief Archer Aviation unveils air taxi network plans for Austin, Dallas and Houston The company says the goal is to give people an option to skip traffic and instead take 10 to 20 minute flights in the all-electric Midnight air taxi The Midnight air taxi will be on display at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin from Oct. 22 to 25



Archer Aviation has unveiled its plans for air taxi networks across three major cities in the Lone Star State.

By the numbers:

In a news release, Archer says that Austin, Dallas and Houston, or what many refer to as the Texas Triangle, is home to more than 20 million people and some of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.

Archer says commuters in this area "lost days each year sitting in traffic, with congestion costing the state billions in lost time, productivity and infrastructure costs."

The company's planned air taxi networks using its all-electric Midnight air taxi, is expected to turn 60-90 minute drives to major airports, business districts and coastal destinations into 10-20 minute flights.

What they're saying:

"Texas is setting the bar for America's leadership in the next generation of aviation," said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer Aviation.

Goldstein adds, "Our planned networks will make the benefits of electric air taxis real for Texans - trading hours in traffic for minutes in the air, while connecting the biggest airports, businesses districts and sporting hubs in ways that America's largest megaregion needs to grow."

What are the air taxi plans for Texas?

Big picture view:

Austin air taxi network

Austin's planned network will connect the city's major aiprots like Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Austin Executive Airport with the F1 Circuit Helipad at the Circuit of the Americas, making F1 Grand Prix races minutes away for Texasn and visitors.

Dallas air taxi network

Dallas-Fort Worth's planned network will connect major airports including Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field, Addison Airport, Arlington Municipal Airport, Fort Worth Meacham International Airport and Fort Worth Alliance Airport with major business hubs like the Dallas Star in Frisco Station.

Houston air taxi network

The Houston planned network will ink the city's major airports like George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Sugar Land Regional Airport with the Thompson Hotel Helipad downtown and Galveston, turning the hour-plus drive from the city's core to the coast into a short flight.

The backstory:

Archer says its goal with its Midnight aircraft is to transform urban travel and replace long commutes with quiet, all-electric flights that reduce travel times compared to traditional ground transportation.

What's next:

People can get an up-close look at the Midnight aircraft which will be on display at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Oct. 22 to 25.

It will be shown in the Fan Zone and the F1 Paddock.