The Alamo in San Antonio undergoes $400M transformation

The Brief The Alamo is undergoing a $400M transformation The state’s historic investment includes renovating and redeveloping the grounds, preserving the fragile Alamo church, and building a world-class visitor center and museum Later this year and into next year, preservation work will continue on the Alamo's church and lawn barracks



The Alamo is undergoing a $400 million transformation with new exhibits, public spaces and buildings already open to visitors.

The backstory:

The "Alamo Plan" is more than halfway complete.

The state’s historic investment includes renovating and redeveloping the grounds, preserving the fragile Alamo church, and building a world-class visitor center and museum.

"There is more to see and do at the Alamo's right now than ever before, and that experience starts when you enter the grounds," said Emily Baucum, Alamo spokesperson.

Guests can now enter the new Paseo Del Alamo walkway. The sites now connect to the River Walk.

"The Alamo is the number one most visited tourist destination in Texas, and the River Walk is number two. So, it's vital that those two connections are linked. You come up the Paseo steps from the River Walk, and you are on Alamo Plaza," said Baucum.

Another new way to enter is from the south; the Alamo Promenade takes you from the southern end of downtown.

"From the Promenade, as you walk toward Alamo Plaza, you reach Plaza De Valero. That is a $20 million park in front of the historic Menger Hotel. It has a pavilion and a green space. We activate it every single day with musket firing demonstrations, concerts, dance performances, and history talks. And it is a way to bring people back to the plaza," said Baucum.

Dig deeper:

Once you reach Alamo Plaza, you’ll see two new outdoor exhibits, including the 18-pounder cannon exhibit.

"That shows you the site where William Barrett Travis would have fired an 18-pounder cannon on day one of the siege towards Santa Ana's troops, signaling, no quarter; we do not surrender," said Baucum.

At the mission gate and lunette exhibit, visitors can learn how the Alamo connects to the city’s other four Spanish missions.

The Alamo cenotaph monument has also been restored, taking it apart marble slab by marble slab and putting it back together.

"As part of the Alamo Plan, we've opened two new buildings. The Ralston Family Collection Center houses the Alamo Exhibit. It has more than 500 artifacts on display, many for the first time, including artifacts from British rock star Phil Collins," said Baucum.

Related article

At the "Alamo Augmented Experience," guests can roll back the hands of time and see what the area would have looked like before the tall buildings of downtown San Antonio were built.

The world-class Alamo Museum and Visitor Center will open across from the Alamo church in 2028. It’ll have chronological galleries telling the Alamo’s 300-year history.

"Preserving these artifacts is a shared responsibility for generations to come, and the Alamo is so grateful to the state of Texas for making preservation possible," said Baucum.

The Alamo is open and has remained open during all of this construction.

What's next:

Later this year and into next year, preservation work will continue on the Alamo's church and lawn barracks.