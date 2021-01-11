APD asking for help in finding missing 22-year-old man

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man last seen last week in South Austin.

APD says that Letez Vernon Mayfield Jr. was last seen on Jan. 7 around 9 a.m. in the 6700 block of Circle S. Road.

Letez Vernon Mayfield Jr. (Austin Police Department)

He was last seen wearing a thin black jacket or sweater, blue jeans, black plastic shoes and a backpack. He is described as a Black male about 6 feet tall and 140 lbs. APD says he has medical conditions that create concern for his wellbeing.

According to APD, Mayfield is known to frequent the area around the HEB at William Cannon and I-35 and a Big Lots in the 800 block of E. William Cannon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Missing Persons Unit between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 512 974-5250 or 911. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

