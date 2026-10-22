Apple Maps adds Austin to its Detailed City Experience list

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As many come into town for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, people can now see Austin in a different way if they're using Apple Maps.

Local perspective:

Apple has introduced its 3D-enchanced visual and navigation view, or Detailed City Experience, to Austin.

Landmarks such as DKR Stadium, the Texas Capitol and just in time for Formula One, Circuit of the Americas, can now be seen in detailed three dimension.

Specifically for COTA, you can see track turns, grandstands and even the iconic stars-and-stripes design and cars. And the upgrade isn't just a visual one as it will help with directions and finding places of interest. People will be able to see closures, be redirected, and it will even guide you to your seat and restrooms.

Apple also has a curated guide from Austin musician Dylan Gossett where you can find his favorite bar and favorite guitar store.

The backstory:

The Detailed City Experience was unveiled with the release of iOS 15in 2021 and was initially available in London, Los Angeles, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Other cities that host F1 races, like Monaco and Melbourne, have also received the 3D upgrade.