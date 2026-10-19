Austin city leaders consider zoning laws to keep tobacco away from schools

The Brief Austin considers zoning laws to keep all tobacco and e-cig stores away from schools Austin Public Health recommends using zoning laws to keep all tobacco and e-cigarette stores from opening within 1,000 feet of schools and daycares Austin City Council could vote on the proposed code changes later this fall or winter.



Austin city leaders are considering new rules that would ban new vape and smoke shops from opening near schools and daycares.

The backstory:

According to a report from Austin Public Health, they recommend using zoning laws to keep all tobacco and e-cigarette stores from opening within 1,000 feet of schools and daycares.

Right now, there are more than 600 stores close to local schools and childcare centers. Those current stores would be grandfathered in, but no new shops could open in those buffing zones.

A grocery store exemption is being looked at.

City staff are also exploring options to include hemp-derived product sales in the 1,000-foot zoning buffer.

The other side:

The report said feedback was collected, and business representatives raised concerns about the proposed zoning laws.

They raised concerns about: economic impacts on profit margins, reduced expansion choices, unfair advantages for grandfathered stores due to limited local competition, overreach beyond the original resolution and a preference for a smaller buffer zone.

What's next:

Austin City Council could vote on the proposed code changes later this fall or winter.