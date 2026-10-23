Hays County man gets life for sexually abusing young girl for months

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The Brief Wimberley man gets life in prison for sexually abusing young girl for months Police found child sexual abuse material on his phone and his DNA on the girl's bed The investigation began when the girl was found texting with him in a sexual manner



A Wimberley man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl for months.

30-year-old Austin Tyler Jordan was convicted in July of continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child, and online solicitation of a minor.

What they're saying:

The Hays County Criminal District Attorney's office says that Jordan elected to have the court decide his punishment.

On Oct. 22, the judge imposed a life sentence for the continuous sexual abuse charge, as well as the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the other two charges. All sentences will run concurrently.

He is not eligible for parole on the life sentence.

Trial evidence

Evidence showed that in Dec. 2022, the San Marcos Police Department began investigating Jordan when a child was found texting with him in a sexual manner.

The investigation uncovered that Jordan had been sexually abusing the 10-year-old girl for three months. Child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was also found on his phone, as well as his DNA on the girl's bed.

Dig deeper:

Evidence presented in the punishment phase showed Jordan had committed acts of domestic violence against former girlfriends.

The original indictment included five charges of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child.

This charge was also not the first run-in with Hays County law enforcement for Jordan. He has faced two previous theft charges, a felony witness tampering charge and has a misdemeanor charge for interfering with an emergency request for assistance.