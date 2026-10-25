Austin man sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for $1 million University of Austin investment fraud

The Brief John Stuart Robison, 63, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for wire fraud and money laundering. Robison convinced an investor to wire $1 million under the pretense of supporting the University of Austin, but spent virtually all of it within months. Prosecutors revealed Robison transferred $250,000 to his personal account just one day after receiving the wire transfer and used falsified property contracts



An Austin man was sentenced Friday to 41 months in federal prison for orchestrating a scheme that defrauded an investor out of $1 million intended to benefit the University of Austin, federal prosecutors announced.

Prison sentence for $1M fraud

What we know:

John Stuart Robison, 63, was convicted in July on one count of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering following a federal jury trial. In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ordered Robison to pay $1 million in restitution, according to Justin R. Simmons, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, Robison convinced an investor to wire $1 million into a business bank account under his sole control, claiming the funds were designated for the University of Austin. Under the agreement, the money was required to remain in an escrow account until Robison raised a matching $1 million.

Prosecutors said Robison misled the investor regarding land he claimed to control or hold under option, presented falsified option contracts for real estate, and falsely asserted that all project expenses were paid out of his personal accounts.

Just one day after receiving the $1 million wire, Robison fraudulently transferred $250,000 into another personal bank account for his own benefit. Within a few months, Robison had exhausted virtually the entire $1 million sum.

Robison was indicted on Nov. 18, 2025, and taken into custody three days later.