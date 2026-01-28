Austin weather: Video captures car spinning down icy road

The Brief A winter storm hit Austin resulting in icy roads and hazardous conditions Video captured shows exactly why officials urged drivers to stay home



Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads in Austin when the Arctic blast hit and one person's video shows exactly why.

The backstory:

The National Weather Service had urged drivers to stay home because the roads would be dangerous due to ice that was caused by packed down sleet and freezing rain accumulation over the weekend.

Video captured by Tucker Wise via Storyful on Monday, Jan. 26 shows a car twirling down a hill in an undisclosed area of Austin.

The car makes multiple 360-degree spins before stopping near the bottom of the hill.

What they're saying:

Wise told Storyful: "The roadway was completely iced over, and the vehicle was unable to stop or steer, slowly sliding downhill before coming to a stop. No one was injured."