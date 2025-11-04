Beloved Lago Vista pitmaster's legacy lives on with new business

The Brief A beloved Lago Vista barbecue owner died in January 2025 Now, his legacy lives on thanks to his former employee and friend Legacy BBQ is now carrying on what Baker’s Brisket started just down the road



A beloved Lago Vista barbecue owner’s legacy is finding new life thanks to one of his own.

John Baker built a business that became a community staple and now, his passion for barbecue is being passed on by someone who learned from the best.

Related article

John Baker's legacy

Local perspective:

After 35 years in the corporate world, John Baker moved to Lago Vista in 2017, changed his license plate to BBQ Lago, and chased his dream full-time.

"This is John Baker country. I mean, we love our barbecue, but we love John, and we love what his family stands for. I mean, he was a citizen of the year. He was the business of the year. I mean, what he did and what he stood for was what we are as a community," said Adam Benefield, City Council Place 2, Lago Vista.

For Baker, barbecue wasn’t just a business, it was a way of life.

"John was a leader. He led all of us. He taught all of us how to make the brisket, how to show up every day, pursue what you love and just not look back and keep pushing, keep pushing," said Baker.

In 2017, John and his son Alec started serving smoked meats two days a week out of a food trailer at the Lago Vista Food Park. The community ate it up, literally, and fell in love with the food and the family behind it.

"He was large in stature with a heart of gold. And you could tell that he put his love and kindness into everything he did, including what he cooked," said Benefield.

Soon, Baker’s Brisket became a local favorite, earning multiple business awards before opening a brick-and-mortar location in Jonestown in 2024. During the holidays, they offered pay-what-you-can meals.

But just months later, in January 2025, Baker died, leaving both the community and his restaurant’s future uncertain.

"The barbecue business is no easy business. It takes a lot of time. It takes a lot of money. The food costs up front are very high. But if you put a little bit of love into it, and you care about what you do, that product at the end is going to come out exceptional," said Alec Baker.

Now, Baker’s Legacy is being reignited thanks to his former employee and friend, 22-year-old Lewis McCauley. He is the youngest pitmaster in Texas, and grew up in Lago Vista.

"John meant a lot to me. He was my mentor, and he was a great teacher to me. It was a tragedy when he left us. I was still learning a whole bunch from him, but I feel like if I have John in spirit here with us, I can continue learning and continuing that project," said McCauley.

McCauley recently opened Legacy BBQ carrying on what Baker’s Brisket started just down the road using the same pits, many of the same recipes, and a few new elevated sides.

McCauley hopes to continue Baker’s dream with every plate served.

"It was a no-brainer. I needed to keep John's vision project going. I didn't want to see it end there," said McCauley.

Legacy BBQ is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until it sells out.

To honor him, the city of Lago Vista has declared December 21 John Baker Kindness Day a day to give back, just like he always did.