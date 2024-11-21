Boil water notice issued for Downtown Buda area

article

A waterline break near the intersection of Goforth Road and South Loop 4 in Buda has caused low water pressure. The city has issued a boil water notice for customers living in the downtown area, Bella Vita subdivision, and the Creekside Villa apartments.

The waterline was repaired and the water tanks are in the process of refilling.

Water samples are expected to be taken Thursday morning to confirm if the water is safe for consumption. The city will notify residents when it is safe to drink the water.

Boil Water Notice:

If commercially bottled water is not available, boil your tap water before using it. Boiling kills germs in the tap water that could make you sick. To kill germs, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute. To avoid burns, allow boiled water to cool before you use it. NOTE: You will still need to boil tap water if it has been through a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water.

Do not use water or ice from your fridge‎

During any type of drinking water advisory, do not drink or use water from appliances connected to your water line. This includes the water and ice dispensers in your refrigerator or freezer.

Drinking and cooking

Use commercially bottled water or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands during a boil water advisory.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering . Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush your teeth using boiled water or commercially bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory. Sanitize all baby bottles.

Dishwashers are generally safe to use if they have a sanitizing cycle or reach a final rinse temperature of at least 150°F (66°C).

To wash dishes by hand, wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using them again.

Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

. Clean washable toys and surfaces with commercially bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach

Caring for pets

Give pets commercially bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

Caring for your garden and houseplants

You can use tap water for houseplants and gardens, including watering plants you eat.