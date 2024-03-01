Bus crash in South Austin causes I-35 NB lane closures

A bus crash has resulted in the closure of all northbound I-35 lanes in South Austin.

Austin police said all NB lanes of the 8400 block of I-35 are closed due to a crash involving a private passenger bus.

The passengers that were traveling in the bus are now being transported by a CapMetro bus.

One person was taken to a local hospital.

Police said drivers should find an alternate route, and to expect delays.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

