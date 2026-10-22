Daniel Perry found not guilty in deadly conduct case

The Brief Daniel Perry was found not guilty of deadly conduct this week Perry shot and killed Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in 2020. He was convicted of murder, but still faced a deadly conduct charge Perry was later pardoned by Gov. Greg Abbott



Daniel Perry was found not guilty of deadly conduct this week.

The backstory:

Back in 2020, Daniel Perry was working as a ride-share driver in 2020 when he turned his car onto a street crowded with demonstrators. He then shot and killed Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying an AK-47, and then drove off.

Perry was convicted of murder in that case in 2024, but was later pardoned by Gov. Greg Abbott.

In the most recent deadly conduct case, the Travis County Attorney's Office argued that Perry engaged in reckless behavior that placed demonstrators walking along Congress Avenue in "imminent danger of serious bodily injury."

He was later found not guilty of deadly conduct.

Daniel Perry murder trial

Timeline:

Former Army Sergeant Perry was on trial for the murder of Foster in 2020.

Perry’s defense attorney claimed he acted in self-defense.

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A jury found Perry guilty. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In May 2024, Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned Perry and said Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that ‘cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney.’