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Daniel Perry found not guilty in deadly conduct case

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FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 22, 2026 7:44 PM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 7:44 PM CDT
Daniel Perry found not guilty of deadly conduct
Daniel Perry found not guilty of deadly conduct

Daniel Perry found not guilty of deadly conduct

Daniel Perry was working as a ride-share driver in 2020 when he turned his car onto a street crowded with demonstrators. He then shot and killed Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying an AK-47, and then drove off.

The Brief

    • Daniel Perry was found not guilty of deadly conduct this week
    • Perry shot and killed Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in 2020. He was convicted of murder, but still faced a deadly conduct charge
    • Perry was later pardoned by Gov. Greg Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas - Daniel Perry was found not guilty of deadly conduct this week.

The backstory:

Back in 2020, Daniel Perry was working as a ride-share driver in 2020 when he turned his car onto a street crowded with demonstrators. He then shot and killed Garrett Foster, who was legally carrying an AK-47, and then drove off.

Perry was convicted of murder in that case in 2024, but was later pardoned by Gov. Greg Abbott. 

In the most recent deadly conduct case, the Travis County Attorney's Office argued that Perry engaged in reckless behavior that placed demonstrators walking along Congress Avenue in "imminent danger of serious bodily injury."

He was later found not guilty of deadly conduct.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mistrial declared in Daniel Perry's deadly conduct case
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mistrial declared in Daniel Perry's deadly conduct case

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mistrial declared in Daniel Perry's deadly conduct case

A Travis County judge has deemed a mistrial in a high-profile misdemeanor case. Daniel Perry shot and killed Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in 2020. He was convicted, but still faced a deadly conduct charge. 

Daniel Perry murder trial

Timeline:

Former Army Sergeant Perry was on trial for the murder of Foster in 2020.

Perry’s defense attorney claimed he acted in self-defense.

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Daniel Perry: Mistrial declared in deadly conduct case
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Daniel Perry: Mistrial declared in deadly conduct case

A mistrial has been declared in the deadly conduct trial of Daniel Perry, who had been previously pardoned by Gov. Abbott after being convicted of murder.

A jury found Perry guilty. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In May 2024, Gov. Greg Abbott pardoned Perry and said Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that ‘cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney.’

The Source: Information from court documents and previous FOX 7 Austin coverage

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