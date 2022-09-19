Expand / Collapse search

Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft

San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos.

On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin. 

Images of a possible suspect were captured, and deputies are now looking for information to identify him.

If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Travis Terreo at 512-393-7896  or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-51948. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com or the Hays County Sheriff’s app.