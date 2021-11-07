Driver killed in crash with tree in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A driver was killed Sunday afternoon after hitting a tree in East Austin.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tillery Street, just west of Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard.
ATCEMS reported that the driver was extricated from the vehicle. Despite life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
