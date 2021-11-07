Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed in crash with tree in East Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:09PM
East Austin
FOX 7 Austin

Driver killed in crash with tree in East Austin

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and despite life-saving measures, was pronounced dead at the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas - A driver was killed Sunday afternoon after hitting a tree in East Austin.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tillery Street, just west of Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard.

ATCEMS reported that the driver was extricated from the vehicle. Despite life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. 

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter