Driver killed in crash with tree in East Austin

A driver was killed Sunday afternoon after hitting a tree in East Austin.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tillery Street, just west of Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard.

ATCEMS reported that the driver was extricated from the vehicle. Despite life-saving measures, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

