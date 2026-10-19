F1 at COTA: World's Largest Cowboy Hat unveiled before US Grand Prix

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The Brief Tecovas and Circuit of the Americas unveil World's Largest Cowboy Hat The to-scale recreation of the Cattleman Cowboy Hat by Tecovas was revelead ahead of the United States Grand Prix this weekend (Oct. 22-25)



Tecovas and Circuit of the Americas have teamed up to make a large-scale version of an iconic Texas symbol.

By the numbers:

Austin-based Westernwear brand Tecovas worked with COTA for four years to bring the World's Largest Cowboy Hat to life.

The hat is a to-scale recreation of the Tecovas Cattleman Cowboy Hat and was officially certified by the Guinness World Records at an unveiling at the track.

Made of fiberglass and foam around a steel frame, the hat is 43' wide x 47' long x 17' tall which is the hat structure not including piers.

What they're saying:

"The World’s Largest Cowboy Hat belongs in Texas, and there’s no better place to welcome fans from around the world with a statement this big," said Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of The Americas in a news release.

"This is a beautiful piece of art with a practical purpose- a place for fans to gather, enjoy some shade, and experience a little Texas hospitality. Tecovas shares our hometown pride and appreciation for craftsmanship, and we’re grateful for their partnership in bringing this larger-than-life attraction to COTA," Epstein adds.

"There is a natural synergy between racing and the West—both require a respect for skill, resilience, and wide-open possibility," said David Lafitte, CEO at Tecovas.

Lafitte says, "Creating the 'World's Largest Cowboy Hat' alongside our long-time partners at COTA is a massive celebration of our Austin roots and the bold spirit of Texas. We are thrilled to offer fans an unforgettable hospitality experience that perfectly blends our Western heritage with the global energy of elite motorsport."

Austin F1 race schedule 2026

What's next:

There is a fully operational bar under the hat and COTA and Tecovas are hosting the second annual "Haturday" on Oct. 24.

Don't worry if you miss it this weekend, officials say the hat will be a fixture of the track.

The US Grand Prix at COTA starts Thursday, Oct. 22 with practice sessions, the pit lane walk and qualifying sessions.

Friday, Oct. 23, will see more qualifying and practice sessions as well as a performance from Maroon 5.

Racing continues on Saturday, Oct, 24 and there will be a performance from Post Malone.

Sunday, Oct. 25, will be the finale as the Grand Prix is set to begin at around 3 PM (CT) followed by a performance from Alesso.

Full schedule and details can be found here.