F1 racing fans pack Circuit of the Americas as Austin wraps up action-packed weekend

The Brief Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli won the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, capping off a massive sports weekend in Austin. Enthusiastic crowds packed the venue despite an early morning water main break on FM 812 that severely disrupted incoming traffic. City officials said road and pipe repairs will resume Monday morning as Formula 1 heads to Mexico City next weekend.



On a weekend packed with high-profile sports across the capital city, from the San Antonio Spurs playing in town to Saturday’s Texas Longhorns football game, Formula 1 fans claimed the spotlight on Sunday for the final day of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Even an early-morning water main break on FM 812 that snarled incoming traffic could not dampen the enthusiasm of racegoers, who filled the grandstands to watch drivers battle through 20 turns at the iconic track. According to City of Austin officials, repairs on the FM 812 water main will resume on Monday morning.

Franco Colapinto of Argentina driving the (43) Alpine F1 A525 Renault leads Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil driving the (5) Kick Sauber C45 Ferrari and Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes on track during the F1 Gra (Getty Images) Expand

From 2012 COTA debut to homegrown talent

Local perspective:

COTA opened in 2012 as the first purpose-built Formula 1 venue in the United States, bringing the championship series back to the country after a five-year hiatus.

Among those in the paddock this weekend was 21-year-old Jak Crawford, a Texas native who serves as a reserve driver for the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team. Crawford began racing open-wheel cars at age 13, steadily climbing through the Formula 4, Formula 3, and Formula 2 ranks.

"The fan growth, it gets bigger every year at this race," Crawford said. "And I always, you know, even the American fans and me being an American driver, I've gotten more support as the years have gone on, which has been great and really cool to see. The whole week has been so much fun."

On the track, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS driver Kimi Antonelli crossed the finish line first to take home the trophy.

COTA fans fuel track expansion

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For attendees, the sensory spectacle of live racing delivered an experience that television simply cannot replicate. Fans described the thrill of the atmosphere as a mix of roaring engines, trackside fumes, and an electric crowd.

"When you look at it on TV and then you look at it in person, it's just incredible how those drivers can maintain that vehicle going that fast," said John Cochran, who traveled to Austin with his son for their first in-person Grand Prix.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 20: Avid F1 race fans make the turn to head up the front stretch during a late afternoon tour in the bed of an 18-wheeler during F1 US Grand Prix prep day at Circuit of the Americas on October 20, 2022 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ke Expand

Cochran explained that their shared passion began at home.

"He loves F1. We wake up every Sunday morning, watch the races," Cochran said. "It was that bond that started in the basement, watching F1 on TV. We were like, 'What's a track that we would like to go together? Some place we've never been.' We picked Texas."

Returning fans also noted the rapid development of the venue and the surrounding area. Ramiro Martinez, visiting from the Dallas–Fort Worth area with Lizzet Gonzales, remarked on how much the footprint has expanded.

"We were here about three years ago, and it's just been getting more popular," Martinez said. "It just looked like a whole bunch of woods everywhere, a long time [ago], no parking lot, no nothing. It definitely has come out. It's just came a long way already."

Formula 1 heads to the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix

What's next:

Formula 1 now heads south of the border for the Mexico City Grand Prix next weekend, where fans will once again have the chance to see Texas representation on the international track.