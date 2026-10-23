F1 United States Grand Prix: Pop-ups and activations in Austin

The Brief F1 United States Grand Prix takes over Austin Oct. 22-25 Racing action is at the track at Circuit of the Americas but plenty of pop-ups and activations to check out if you don't have a ticket



Formula 1 is back in Austin this weekend, but the excitement isn't limited to Circuit of the Americas. Across the city, businesses and racing teams are bringing the Grand Prix atmosphere to fans through free pop-ups, interactive experiences and exclusive merchandise.

With the United States Grand Prix running October 23–25, fans who aren't heading to the racetrack still have plenty of opportunities to join the festivities.

Local perspective:

While thousands of racing fans are expected at COTA, the celebrations throughout Austin offer another way for residents and visitors to experience one of the city's biggest weekends.

From beauty products and photo opportunities to racing simulators and driver-inspired merchandise, there's something for longtime Formula 1 supporters and newcomers alike.

Many of the experiences are free to enter, although merchandise and certain activities may cost extra. Some locations also require registration or have limited capacity.

POV Beauty brings a beauty arcade to South Congress

One of those experiences is taking over South Congress, where beauty brand POV Beauty is putting a glamorous spin on race weekend.

Located at 1224 S. Congress Avenue, the POV Beauty pop-up features a Korean-inspired arcade celebrating the launch of the brand's new Trace It Sculpting Lip Marker.

Visitors can test out beauty products, play interactive arcade games and have opportunities to win products and merchandise.

Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira was also scheduled to make a special appearance Thursday for the pop-up's opening day.

The experience runs October 22–24, from noon to 6 p.m. daily.

Driver-inspired pop-ups give fans a closer look at F1

For fans hoping to celebrate their favorite drivers, several racing-inspired pop-ups are also making stops around Austin.

McLaren driver Lando Norris has his own themed experience, Lando's Original Service Dept., at 1500 San Jacinto Boulevard.

The vintage service-station-inspired pop-up features exclusive LN4 merchandise, along with opportunities to create customized patches and postcards.

The experience runs through Sunday, October 25.

Other racing personalities are getting involved in the festivities, including former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, whose Enchanté clothing brand has partnered with Ford Racing for a pop-up at Distribution Hall in East Austin.

Free F1 fan zones open downtown

Fans looking for something closer to the racing action can also visit two free Formula 1 team experiences along Congress Avenue.

The Williams Racing Fan Zone, located at 800 Congress Avenue, features a full-scale F1 show car, racing simulators, interactive challenges and exclusive team merchandise.

The experience runs through Saturday, October 24. Admission is free, but visitors must register for a Williams ID through the team's app.

Just a few blocks away, Mercedes is hosting its own free Fan Hub at 400 Congress Avenue.

Visitors can test their skills in a pit stop challenge, try racing simulators, see a 2026 Mercedes F1 show car and participate in daily giveaways.

The Mercedes Fan Hub runs through Sunday, October 25.

What's next:

Austin F1 race schedule 2026

The US Grand Prix at COTA starts Thursday, Oct. 22 with practice sessions, the pit lane walk and qualifying sessions.

Friday, Oct. 23, will see more qualifying and practice sessions as well as a performance from Maroon 5.

Racing continues on Saturday, Oct, 24 and there will be a performance from Post Malone.

Sunday, Oct. 25, will be the finale as the Grand Prix is set to begin at around 3 PM (CT) followed by a performance from Alesso.

Full schedule and details can be found here.