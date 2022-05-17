Fentanyl seizure leads to arrest of Cedar Park man

A Cedar park man was arrested after police found fentanyl in his home during a seizure on Monday.

Cedar Park police said on Monday, members of the Cedar Park Police Organized Crime Unit and the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team conducted a search warrant operation as part of a fentanyl distribution investigation.

During the search, authorities found about nine ounces of powder fentanyl.

Christopher Michael Allred, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

