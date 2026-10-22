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Former Pflugerville ISD teacher arrested for having relationship with student: police

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 22, 2026 2:25 PM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 2:25 PM CDT
article

Angel Dominguez, 21

The Brief

    • A former Pflugerville ISD teacher was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
    • Police said he worked as a band tech last year at Hendrickson High School
    • The man was arrested in San Marcos this week

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A former teacher has been arrested after police said he had an improper relationship with a Pflugerville ISD student. 

The backstory:

Pflugerville police said on Oct. 20, with the help of the San Marcos Police Department, investigators arrested 21-year-old Angel Dominguez in San Marcos.

Dominguez is accused of having an improper relationship with a student at Hendrickson High School. He worked as a band tech last year.

He is facing a second-degree charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

What you can do:

If you have information about this case, call 512-990-6731 or email CIDtips@pflugervilletx.gov.

The Source: Information from a Pflugerville Police Department X post on Oct. 22

Crime and Public SafetyPflugervilleSan Marcos