Former Pflugerville ISD teacher arrested for having relationship with student: police

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The Brief A former Pflugerville ISD teacher was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student Police said he worked as a band tech last year at Hendrickson High School The man was arrested in San Marcos this week



A former teacher has been arrested after police said he had an improper relationship with a Pflugerville ISD student.

The backstory:

Pflugerville police said on Oct. 20, with the help of the San Marcos Police Department, investigators arrested 21-year-old Angel Dominguez in San Marcos.

Dominguez is accused of having an improper relationship with a student at Hendrickson High School. He worked as a band tech last year.

He is facing a second-degree charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

What you can do:

If you have information about this case, call 512-990-6731 or email CIDtips@pflugervilletx.gov.