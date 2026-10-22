Former Pflugerville ISD teacher arrested for having relationship with student: police
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PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A former teacher has been arrested after police said he had an improper relationship with a Pflugerville ISD student.
The backstory:
Pflugerville police said on Oct. 20, with the help of the San Marcos Police Department, investigators arrested 21-year-old Angel Dominguez in San Marcos.
Dominguez is accused of having an improper relationship with a student at Hendrickson High School. He worked as a band tech last year.
He is facing a second-degree charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.
What you can do:
If you have information about this case, call 512-990-6731 or email CIDtips@pflugervilletx.gov.
The Source: Information from a Pflugerville Police Department X post on Oct. 22