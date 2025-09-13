Two students accused of making threats to Harper High School

article

The Brief Two students at Harper High School were arrested for making threats to the school. The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office said both students were charged with felonies and booked into a juvenile detention facility. Authorities did not provide any details on the nature of the threats.



The Gillespie County Sheriff's Office said two students were arrested after making threats to Harper High School earlier this week.

What we know:

Gillespie County Sheriff Chris Ayala said deputies were contacted by Harper ISD on Wednesday about the potential threat.

Deputies met with the district superintendent and district police chief about the threat.

Investigators determined that a student had made a credible threat to students and staff. The boy was charged with two felonies and booked into a juvenile detention center.

The next day, investigators obtained a warrant for a second student who was also charged with a state jail felony and taken to a juvenile detention center. Ayala said the student has a second warrant pending.

"I wish to say that the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office will take all threats to any school in Gillespie County seriously," Ayala said. "I want to express my appreciation for the hard dedicated work of Lt. Longenbaugh and MH Deputy James Kruse."

The sheriff said he no longer believes there is a threat to Harper ISD.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the threat were not released.