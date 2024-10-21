Horseshoe Bay residents affected by chlorine gas released into air

The Brief Chlorine gas released into air in Horseshoe Bay 2 chemical compounds were unintentionally mixed in a holding tank en route to Central Water Plant



If you live in Horseshoe Bay and had some nasal irritation and burning eyes it was due to chlorine gas.

City officials said at around 10 a.m. that a truck driver delivering a chemical to the Central Water Plant unintentionally mixed two chemical compounds in a holding tank.

The chemical reaction released chlorine gas from the tank vent.

The gas then drifted in the south wind to the local area.

Officials say the tank was shut within minutes but the off-gases continued to create air exposure issues.

Residents who were affected have been notified by police to remain inside until the gas dissipates.