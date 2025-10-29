Hutto Police Department recruits officers with rap video

The Brief The Hutto Police Department is looking to hire more officers In a creative effort, the department put together a one-of-a-kind recruitment video featuring a rap The chief hopes it will give Hutto PD a leg up in a tight labor market



The Hutto Police Department is looking to hire four more officers.

To get the word out, they have created a one-of-a-kind recruitment video featuring a rap performed by Chief Jeffrey Yarbrough.

What they're saying:

Between writing and producing the music, as well as filming the video, Yarbrough says it took six months to complete.

He hopes it will give Hutto PD a leg up in a tight labor market.

"A cadet or an experienced officer is a hot commodity," said Yarbrough. "All agencies are looking for quality officers to fill those vacancies that currently exist."

In addition to pay and benefits, Yarbrough says the video is intended to show off what makes the community special.

"We've got a diverse population. We've got a community of caring, we've got officers who love what they do and love who they do it for," said Yarbrough. "We wanted to show people a bit of who we are behind the badge, and the fact is that we love to have fun while doing the difficult work."

He says so far, they've received quite a few applications.

"We have been fully staffed for a long time, and our goal is to continue that trend by adding highly valued, highly trained professionals to serve our great community," said Yarbrough.