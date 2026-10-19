Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly Austin crash: affidavit

The Brief A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter Court documents state the deadly two-car crash happened on Oct. 10 at the intersection of E Anderson Lane eastbound and Cameron Road An officer on scene noted signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, swaying, bloodshot/watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol, the affidavit states



A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash in North Austin.

Deadly crash in North Austin

The backstory:

According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 10, around 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of E Anderson Lane eastbound and Cameron Road.

An investigation revealed that a silver Kia was heading northbound on Cameron Road and entered the intersection with a green light. The second vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 51-year-old Luis Manuel Reveles-Ibarra, was speeding southbound on the service road and hit the driver's side of the Kia.

The driver of the Kia, 31-year-old Yasel Rodriguez-Girado, was killed in the crash, the affidavit said.

Luis Manuel Reveles-Ibarra, 51

Dig deeper:

According to the arrest affidavit, Reveles-Ibarra refused treatment and said he was going home from a friend's house and was alone in his truck. He said he had a green light and the Kia entered the intersection in front of him.

It was later revealed that Reveles-Ibarra admitted to drinking alcohol at his friend's house. An officer on scene noted signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, swaying, bloodshot/watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol, the affidavit states.

Reveles-Ibarra was later arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. He was booked into the Travis County Jail with a $100,000 bond.