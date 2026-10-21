Man killed in 2025 while visiting Austin for F1; friend of victim reminding people to be cautious

The Brief Last year, Khaled Saadeddine was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Austin He and his friends were visiting Austin for Formula 1 Austin police said they were unable to identify the driver in the crash Saadeddine's friend is reminding people to be careful this F1 weekend



A hit-and-run case from last year is still unsolved.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Loved ones of man killed in hit-and-run speak out; APD searching for suspect

Deadly e-scooter crash in downtown Austin

Local perspective:

Last year, Khaled Saadeddine was in Austin with his friends for Formula 1.

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the trip ended in tragedy.

His longtime friend, Frankie Elayyan, spoke to FOX 7 from Houston.

"It's been tough for his family, his friends. You know, we haven't been able to get any answers or updates, so it's just really sad. A lot of uncertainty, a lot of 'what ifs,' what could have happened," Elayyan said.

He says the group of friends, on scooters and bikes, got separated while exploring downtown. At the intersection of 11th Street and San Jacinto, Saadeddine was hit by a driver who left the scene. Officers responded at approximately 11:34 p.m. Saadeddine died at the hospital.

Elayyan says he remembers Saadeddine's smile the most, and he had a big heart and always helped others.

"Reflecting on losing him and whatnot, they always say, 'the good ones are the ones that are taken from us,' but it's true. It's really rare to find people with hearts like that," he said.

Khaled Saadeddine

Saadeddine's son was born about a month after his death.

"There's a baby boy out there that doesn't get to meet his father or see him, so it's our job to let his legacy go on," Elayyan said.

Dig deeper:

Last year, Austin police released videos of a suspect vehicle, asking for help identifying the driver. It was a blue four-door Dodge Ram Pickup truck.

FOX 7 asked APD about any updates on the case. APD says they received several videos and tips, but they were unable to identify the vehicle or driver.

"The vehicle’s common make and model, lack of a license plate, and absence of unique identifying features limited identification efforts," APD said in a statement.

Elayyan says he hasn't heard from investigators since last year.

"We want closure, obviously. There's that emptiness inside that I'm sure everybody that crossed paths with Khaled felt," he said.

As he reflects on Saadeddine's life, he's reminding people to be careful this F1 weekend.

"My message to the public, first of all, would be not to forget Khaled. We don't want him to just be a number on the board or a statistic," Elayyan said. "Especially being F1 week, if you're on those scooters, just be more mindful, be careful. Understand that you're a small fish out there compared to the vehicles and cars. Be kind to each other, because you never know."

Austin police respond

Austin police also provided this statement on the incident.

"As with all unsolved cases, we remain committed to pursuing new information that may help bring answers to the victim’s family.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or austincrimestoppers.org. Please reference case 25-2911713."