North Austin July 4th shooting: APD seeking community help to solve 18-year-old's murder

The Brief Austin police seeking community help to solve 18-year-old's murder Antonio Cleveland Jr was shot, killed in North Austin on July 4th His mother spoke at a press conference begging for people to come forward



The Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help to solve the murder of an 18-year-old in North Austin this past July.

Antonio Cleveland Jr. was shot and killed on East Braker Lane on July 4th.

What they're saying:

APD Det. Randy DeLuna held a press conference on Tuesday to ask the public for its help.

"We believe that someone witnessed something that night or may have captured video on a cell phone or dash cam or learned information afterwards that could help us," said DeLuna. "We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area of East Braker Lane on the night of July 4th, 2026. Even information that may seem minor could help detectives establish a timeline, corroborate evidence or identify those involved."

DeLuna says that there is a Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) investigation into the sports bar itself and that APD has been able to speak to a handful of the about 200 witnesses at the scene of the shooting.

"We know that there were people that were recording, people were on social media," DeLuna said. "The age range was people in their teens to early 20s, so everyone has a phone, and everyone was out there. They were talking to their friends, hanging out when this happened and where it happened. So we know people know something. They've just been reluctant to be able to contact us."

DeLuna says that the other person shot that night gave them limited information and that some of the information they have is from surveillance video from outside the bar.

Cleveland's mother begs community for help

Cleveland's mother, Sharamie Robinson, also spoke during the press conference. She spoke about her son's selflessness and kindness.

"How many of us as parents can say our teenage kids will give up going outside and hanging with other kids their age to take care of their mother," Robinson said. "I can, I can say that. Not just that, but when it came to his little cousins, you would think he's their big brother. With him being out of high school, he wanted to help my sister by picking up and dropping off her girls certain days of the week, that way she could get rest and get a little break."

She spoke about how he helped the homeless in Austin, his volunteer work, and even trying to get his own movement going to stop gun violence.

Antonio Cleveland Jr.

"In his little 18 years, Tony went through so much but you will never know because his heart was so pure," Robinson said. "He wanted to help everyone and anyone that he can. He had a smile that would light up the room and if you met Tony, you know exactly what I mean."

She begged for the public to come forward with information to help with the investigation.

"If it was your parents standing in my shoes going through exactly what I'm going through, what would you want me to tell my child?" Robinson said. "Would you want me to bring my child forward? Would you want me to help do anything I can to get justice with your parents? That's all I'm asking. Put your parents in my shoes. What would y'all do?"

"My baby was all I had, and I'm not going to stop fighting, so I just need people to help," she added. "We're supposed to be a community, a community helps fight and I'm asking for my community help. I'm begging for my community's help to help me get justice for my son."

Watch the full press conference below:

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call APD at 512-974-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Capital Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.

The backstory:

Cleveland's death is being investigated as Austin's 32nd murder of 2026.

On July 4th, officers responded to a shooting outside Otro Pedo Sports Bar in the 900 block of East Braker Lane. Two people were shot, but despite life-saving efforts, Cleveland died at the hospital.

The other victim survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says it has been investigating multiple avenues, including surveillance video, vehicle identification, witness interviews, electronic evidence and social media records. Investigators have also canvassed the surrounding areas and contacted businesses and residents to try and obtain additional footage.